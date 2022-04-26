Obituary: Kenneth 'Buzz' Fournier

Kenneth “Buzz” Fournier was born on February 25, 1940 and earned his well-deserved angel wings on April 20, 2022. He entered Heaven from the Maumee home he lived in with his adoring wife, Pattie, and people who loved him. He wore many hats in his full and abundant life. No matter which hat he was wearing when he met you, all those who encountered him were lucky to have known him. Buzz was a husband. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pattie. He was a father. He is survived by 10 beautiful children: Kim (David) Barger, Anne (Terry) Kranz, Todd (Beth) Fournier, John (Kathy Hansen) Fournier, Lynn (Robert) Garcia, Sue (Robert) Piotrowski, Jill (Tony) Farrugia, P.J. (Heather) Fournier, Kate (Chris) Meabon, and Nick (Jen) Fournier. He was a brother. He is survived by his sisters Janis (Dale) Junga - Conway, Connie (Dick) Tuley, Donna (Tony) Gladwell, Beth (Jeff) Widmer, his brother Richard “Rock” (Margo) Fournier, and his brother-in-law William Koch. He was a grandfather. He is survived by 31 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Buzz was heartfelt in all the work that he did. He followed his heart and the will of God in a variety of passions and professions. He was a teacher, coach, salesman, real estate agent, minister, and mentor. Buzz’s desire to be a cowboy eventually led him to Arizona, where he spent 25 years. “Farmer Buzz” was the owner of the F/X Ranch and Bed and Breakfast. He also spent time spreading joy on tractor rides at Young’s Farm, now called “Mortimer’s Farm.” Buzz is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Genevieve, and his older sister Carol Koch. Buzz was an avid supporter of several causes. Memorial donations in Buzz’s honor can be made to the following organizations: Central Catholic High School centralcatholic.org. St. Jude stjude.org. Tunnels to Towers //t2t.org/donate/ Please also consider donations of blood in his name to the American Red Cross. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 30, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Visitation beginning at 10 am will be followed by Mass at 11 am. American Cremation Events assisted the family with arrangements.

Information provided by family.