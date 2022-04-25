YCSO UPDATE: Residents evacuated from Crooks Fire may return to the following streets

PRESCOTT – For further clarification the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released a list of streets in the area that are open for evacuated residents to return home today beginning at 3 PM.

Only residents with homes on the list of streets will be allowed to return home. All others are still in evacuated status.

Residents may return to their homes via Walker Rd at the south entrance at Lynx Lake. All other entrances to the area remain closed.

PLEASE NOTE: Residents are asked to remain on their property once they return, as all other areas are still closed, and fire personnel and equipment will be in the region.

If you need assistance, please contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.

STREET LISTING

EAST HERRIN HOLLOW

SOUTH MINNIE MINE



SOUTH RANDYS



SOUTH WALKER



ACCIDENTAL

BERNIE MINE

EAST BALD MOUNTAIN

EAST BANK VAULT

EAST CAYUGA

EAST CHARCOAL KIN

EAST EAGLE

EAST GOLD PAN

EAST GOLIAH

EAST GRASSHOPPER

EAST HEAVENLY HEIGHTS LOOP

EAST MARY MAY

EAST MOHAWK

EAST NEW STATE

EAST NEW STRIKE

EAST PINE MOUNTAIN

EAST PINK CAR

EAST RENEGADE HILL

EAST RUPERT

EAST SHELDON

EAST WALKER

KING PIN

LOOP A

LOOP B

SOUTH BILL CODY

SOUTH BLUE JAY

SOUTH CROWN

SOUTH DAHLIN

SOUTH EUREKA

SOUTH GOLDEN DOLLAR

SOUTH GOLDEN FLEECE

SOUTH GOOD HOPE

SOUTH HIDEAWAY RIDGE

SOUTH KNAPP GULCH

SOUTH OLD WALKER

SOUTH POTTER

SOUTH TRANSCENDENT

WALKER

YELLOW DOG