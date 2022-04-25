YCSO UPDATE: Residents evacuated from Crooks Fire may return to the following streets
All others still in evacuated status
PRESCOTT – For further clarification the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has released a list of streets in the area that are open for evacuated residents to return home today beginning at 3 PM.
Only residents with homes on the list of streets will be allowed to return home. All others are still in evacuated status.
Residents may return to their homes via Walker Rd at the south entrance at Lynx Lake. All other entrances to the area remain closed.
PLEASE NOTE: Residents are asked to remain on their property once they return, as all other areas are still closed, and fire personnel and equipment will be in the region.
If you need assistance, please contact YCSO at 928-771-3260.
STREET LISTING
EAST HERRIN HOLLOW
SOUTH MINNIE MINE
SOUTH RANDYS
SOUTH WALKER
ACCIDENTAL
BERNIE MINE
EAST BALD MOUNTAIN
EAST BANK VAULT
EAST CAYUGA
EAST CHARCOAL KIN
EAST EAGLE
EAST GOLD PAN
EAST GOLIAH
EAST GRASSHOPPER
EAST HEAVENLY HEIGHTS LOOP
EAST MARY MAY
EAST MOHAWK
EAST NEW STATE
EAST NEW STRIKE
EAST PINE MOUNTAIN
EAST PINK CAR
EAST RENEGADE HILL
EAST RUPERT
EAST SHELDON
EAST WALKER
KING PIN
LOOP A
LOOP B
SOUTH BILL CODY
SOUTH BLUE JAY
SOUTH CROWN
SOUTH DAHLIN
SOUTH EUREKA
SOUTH GOLDEN DOLLAR
SOUTH GOLDEN FLEECE
SOUTH GOOD HOPE
SOUTH HIDEAWAY RIDGE
SOUTH KNAPP GULCH
SOUTH OLD WALKER
SOUTH POTTER
SOUTH TRANSCENDENT
WALKER
YELLOW DOG
