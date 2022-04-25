Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area

The Prescott Regional Communications Center, Prescott Fire Department, and other local agencies have been receiving multiple calls concerning the smoke that is moving into the Prescott basin today. Since the start of the fire last week, the winds have been coming from the west and north minimizing the smoke impact to the greater Prescott Basin. Today, April 25, and forecasted through the remainder of the week, the winds are expected to shift predominately out of the south. This will result in significant smoke impacting our area.

The Prescott Fire Department would like you to know that the fire is still burning in the same general location that it has been for the last week. At this time, we would like to assure you that because you see the smoke in our area, there is no reason to be alarmed.

For the residents with chronic breathing issues, we recommend keeping your windows closed, limiting your time outdoors and using your air conditioner to help scrub the air in your house.

Below and attached are some resources that you can monitor for up-to-date information concerning the status of the Crooks Fire, the smoke impacts, and evacuation statuses.

Fire information

https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8067

Fire evacuations

Prior to an emergency, the easiest way to be notified of evacuations in your area is to sign up for CodeRED emergency notification system.

https://ycsoaz.gov/publicaffairs/Emergency-Preparedness/Emergency-Notification-System

https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/

Forest and city closures

Due to the fire, many areas in both the Prescott National Forest and City of Prescott are closed for access.

To See Forest Closures

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/prescott/alerts-notices/?aid=72314

To see city closures

https://www.facebook.com/cityofprescottaz

We ask that citizens and visitors alike remain patient with emergency crews operating in and around Prescott. We also ask that you use the resources provided to see closures in the area. Currently there are closures for forest access out Senator Highway and Walker Road including both Lynx Lake and Goldwater Lake. Additionally, the City has closed Watson Lake for fire operations. The trails off the lake proper will remain open to the public.

Information provided by Prescott Fire Department.