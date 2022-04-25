OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
600 volunteers come out to clean up Granite Creek Lake and Finchem file federal lawsuits to ban vote-counting machines Ducey signs bills limiting school mask, vaccination rules Town of Prescott Valley launches new web domain Yavapai College fall semester class registration now open; classes begin on Aug. 15 Bill to allow lawsuits against educators for ‘usurping parental rights’ goes to governor Arizona in Brief: Navajo President Jonathan Nez says he'll seek reelection Shifting winds likely to increase Crooks Fire smoke impact in Prescott area YCSO UPDATE: Residents evacuated from Crooks Fire may return to the following streets Crooks Fire spreads to 3,914 acres, but now 22% contained, Prescott National Forest officials say

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

600 volunteers come out to clean up Granite Creek

Volunteer Jennifer Stroud greeted volunteers (Stan Bindell/Courtesy)

Volunteer Jennifer Stroud greeted volunteers (Stan Bindell/Courtesy)

Stan Bindell, For the Courier
Originally Published: April 25, 2022 9:44 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries