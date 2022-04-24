OFFERS
Monday, April 25
Northern Walker Road residents will be able to return home after 3 p.m. Monday

Operations Section Chief Kyle Jacobson updates residents on the progress fighting the Crooks Fire during a community meeting Sunday night at Embry-Riddle University. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

Operations Section Chief Kyle Jacobson updates residents on the progress fighting the Crooks Fire during a community meeting Sunday night at Embry-Riddle University. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

By Jim Wright
Originally Published: April 24, 2022 8:58 p.m.

Lt. Frank Barbaro of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office had some good news Sunday night for northern Walker Road residents displaced by the Crooks Fire.

“As of tomorrow at 3 p.m. we will be repopulating northern Walker Road up to Milepost 10,” he told residents at a community meeting at Embry Riddle University during up update on the fire, which was at 3,914 acres as of Sunday evening with 22% containment as 675 firefighters battle the blaze. Milepost 10 is in the area of S. Spruce Hollow Road.

Northern Walker Road residents displaced by the Crooks Fire, up to milepost 10 by S. Spruce Hollow Road, will be able to return to their homes as of 3 p.m. Monday. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

Barbaro cautioned that the returning residents would still be in SET status, in case the fire makes any unexpected shifts.

He advised anyone with large animals to do whatever they are comfortable with, keeping in mind that if the area needs to be re-evacuated, the whole process with the animals would have to be repeated. He also advised residents returning to stay by their house as much as possible to stay out of the way of any heavy equipment in the area.

Other areas, he said, will also be evaluated each day for repopulation.

Barbaro said a checkpoint would be set up on Walker Road at the south entrance of Lynx Lake.

“Just drive up to the checkpoint, identify yourself to the deputy and we’ll give you a pass for you to come and go,” he said.

Operations Section Chief Kyle Jacobson said crews have made “a tremendous amount of progress on the north end of the fire.

“We have shown containment all the way across the north end of this fire from Road 261 into Mount union to Mount Davis. As we’ve made progress on the north end of this fire, we’ve been able to shift resources to the south.”

A line from Moscow Peak to Yankee Doodle Peak has been completed, and Jacobson said by Monday, work on the line south of Yankee Doodle Peak should be complete meaning the line would be completed from Senator Highway to Mount Davis.

Jacobson said structure assessments are in progress in Palace Station, with such methods as sprinkler systems being installed in case the fire does shift direction.

Winds, he said, have been from the north, pushing the fire to the south, but crews are expecting the winds to shift and come out of the south over the next few days with potentially drier conditions that could push the fire further to the north.

Fire lines are being constructed along Ash Creek Ridge, as well as along Senator Highway to prevent any fire progression to the east. Line is also being constructed on the 81 Road.

As much progress as crews have made, Jacobson emphasized “By no means are we out of the woods. There is still a lot of hard work left to be done.”

Rocky Opliger, incident commander with Interagency California Team 4 cautioned returning residents about potential hazards in the fire area, including heavy equipment, trees weakened by the fire that could fall in the heavy winds, rolling rocks caused by lack of vegetation that has been destroyed by the fire, and spots of white ash, which may appear harmless, but could cause injury with heat still in the ground.

Jeff Andrews, fire staff officer with the Prescott National Forest, said fire restrictions would probably begin next month.

“I have no doubt we will be in fire restrictions fairly soon here,” he told the attendees. “If I had a crystal ball and had to guess, probably going to be mid-May, maybe the first week in May, but we will continue to fine-tune that.”

Prescott National Forest Agency Administrator Sarah Clawson reminded residents that the Walker Road fire area will remain in place, but will be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether the closure area can be shrunk.

“As you see the fire area changing shape, you may see the closure area changing shape,” she said. If we’re able to reopen one area of the forest, we may have to close another area of the forest depending on fire activity."

To watch a replay of Sunday night's meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePobz8CR8js&t=137s.

Check back often with dcourier.com for more updates on the fire.

RESOURCES

Fire Information: 928-925-1111, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Email: 2022.Crooks@firenet.gov

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8067/

Code RED: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A45C10E5EC0F?fbclid=IwAR1SYjO7ZiXpsORXlVyZf3j1TMvmWvJLRIA7Xvh6lXbj9kpth8z_ZM7rMcM

Prescott NF Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrescottNF

Prescott NF Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrescottNF

Prescott National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission: yavapaifirewise.org

Yavapai County Emergency Management: https://yavapaiaz.gov/publicworks/emergency-management

Arizona Smoke Forecasting system information: https://azdeq.gov/wildfireforecast?fire=crooksfire

Firewise: https://yavapaifirewise.org/

