Obituary Notice: William Raymond Cowell
Originally Published: April 23, 2022 8:58 p.m.
William Raymond Cowell, born Feb. 9, 1931, in Barberton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements were entrusted to Rose Family Mortuary in Simi Valley, California.
