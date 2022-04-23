Obituary: Norma Joyce Maser Pollman

Norma Joyce Maser Pollman was born on Sept. 27, 1933 and passed away on Good Friday, April 15, 2022.

Norma grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and in Kearney, Nebraska. She went to high school at Longfellow High in Kearney. Later she went to Kearney State Teachers College now the University of Nebraska in Kearney or UNK. There she met and married her husband, Stanley E. Pollman, who was from Franklin, Nebraska and taking pre-med. They were married on Aug. 16, 1953 and moved to Omaha, Nebraska where Stan was in medical school.

They were missionaries for the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Naha, Okinawa and Phuket, Thailand.

Norma became an Accredited Medical Record Technician and transcriptionist in 1973 and also was a housewife and mother of four. She was an accomplished singer.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Dr. Stanley E Pollman.

She is survived by her children Amy L. Pollman of Dewey, Arizona, Lorie S. Justice and her husband James of Haysville, Kansas, Dr. Matthew J. Pollman and his wife Julie of Santa Rosa, California, and Perry F. Pollman and his wife Susan of Luling, Louisiana; also her grandchildren Christopher J. Baker, Timothy A. Pollman, Mallory N. Pollman, Karman A. Pollman, Lea M. Justice, and three great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers at The Landings in Prescott Valley and Angie Vazquez for the loving care given to her during her last hours. Also Center Well Home Health and Kindred Hospice for care given over the past few years.

Looking forward to that glorious reunion.

