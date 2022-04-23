Obituary: Lynn ‘Sully’ Sullins

Sadly a 40-year Prescott resident, Sully, (AKA Lynn D. Sullins) passed away peacefully on April 15, 2022, in his hometown, Prescott Arizona. Born in Elk City, Oklahoma on Nov. 27, 1943, Sully is survived by his wife Judy, sons Lynn, David, & Joe, stepchildren Shonna, Dale, and Darcy, sister Victoria, and cousins, nieces and nephews.



Sully and his family left their ranch in Oklahoma and settled in the Phoenix area in 1953 where he attended Carl Hayden High School. Sully later enlisted into the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1960 where he served as a (46370) Nuclear Weapons Technician. Sully loved the military and everything it stood for. He loved this country and his military brothers and sisters of all branches of service. He was stationed at Bangor IAP ME, DET 160 fis, Lowry AFB, Colorado, Okinowa, Japan, Volkell AB, Netherlands, Upper Heyford AB, England and in 1982 was honorably retired out of Luke AFB, Phoenix, Arizona, after 22 years of service where he and his sons became residents of Prescott.

Sully found his permanent home in Prescott and quickly became a familiar face around town. He began participating as a volunteer in different events around town. He spent six years as a volunteer with the Prescott Rodeo Association. He said, “working the 4th of July rodeos were some of the best times of my life!”

Sully met the love of his life, Judy, and they would go on to be members of the Prescott Rock & Mineral Club for many years.

He had Life Memberships at the Prescott VFW Bucky O’Neil Post 541 and the American Legion Post #6.

Service/Party for Sully will be Saturday, April 30th, 1100 a.m., at the American Legion Post #6, Prescott, Arizona.