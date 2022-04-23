Obituary: Karen Hesketh Thiel

Karen Hesketh Thiel, born Jan. 28, 1946, went home to be with her loving Lord and Savior on April 14, 2022.

Karen was born and raised in Pawtucket, Rhode Island and is predeceased by her parents, Myrtle (Crowell) and Walter Hesketh.

Karen had many interests, including researching family history records which resulted in writing of journals on both her mother’s and father’s side of the family. Due to her extensive research, she was accepted into the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Karen loved and shared her life with many beloved dogs. Another of her life’s pleasures was gardening and her yard was always full of color.

She also had artistic talents which included needlepoint, painting and refinishing furniture.

However, Karen’s greatest joy in life, and which sustained her throughout her illness, was her love of God and His promises.

She accepted God’s plan for her life with a peace that few could muster.

She will be sorrowfully missed and lovingly remembered by several cousins and friends, especially her close neighbors who helped her throughout her illness.

Karen was always grateful for their help, which, among other things, included chauffeur services. This resulted in her neighbor fondly bestowing Karen the nickname of “Tootsie” and liked to boast that he was “driving Miss Tootsie”.

Well, Tootsie, this rough earthly road has come to its end, but your glorious heavenly highway has only just begun - enjoy the journey and fly high with the angels, sweet lady.

You will be missed.

“Yes, we are fully confident, and we would rather be away from these earthly bodies, for then we will be at home with the Lord”.

Information provided by the family.