Obituary: Joyce M. Lynch

Joyce M. Lynch, 95, of Prescott, Arizona passed away April 14, 2022, and was born on July 29, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She married at age 18 during World War II to Hayward Lynch, who at the time was in the Navy. Joyce, a Navy wife moved to different locations including the Philippines, in total, throughout her life moving more than 60 times.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Morgan, David Lynch, Marsha Pimentel, Robert Lynch and Martine Lynch, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held in July in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

