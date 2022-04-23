OFFERS
Obituary: Jayce Marcus Scalf
April 10, 2015 — April 20, 2022

Jayce Marcus Scalf. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 23, 2022 9:43 p.m.

Our precious angel Jayce Marcus Scalf passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022 surrounded by close family at Ryan house in Phoenix, Arizona. He was one of many mecp2 warriors. He was born to Shelby Marie Scalf on April 10, 2015 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

From birth Jayce was truly the light in everyone’s life his smile and big blue eyes for the past seven years has brought joy and pure happiness to everyone around him. Jayce really showed us the real meaning of strength and courage. Jayce loved his Sesame Street characters and Baby Bum but most of all he love Shania Twain. Though his life was cut short, he lived it to the fullest extent. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as camping, water, riding in the sxs, and watching his brother and cousins ride dirt bikes.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will have an open celebration of life.

In addition to his mother Shelby, he survived by his big brother Karson Scalf, maternal grandparents Margaret and Kevin Scalf, his aunts and uncles Adrianna Bestenlehner, Lyndsey Bunyard, Cody Bestenlehner, Jeremy Scalf, Jeffery and Derek Clarke Scalf and many loved cousins.

In lieu of flowers we would love to shed light on mecp2 and the other warrior’s fighting Jayce’s fight. We would love if donations could be made to the 401 project (curemds.org/donate) in Jayce’s memory.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Picu and Ryan House for their incredible care and support for Jayce and the entire family and a very special thanks to Dr. Clarissa Smith at Yavapai Pediatrics. The family appreciates all the love and support extended to us in this hard time.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

