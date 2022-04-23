Obituary: Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson

Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson left a trail of love behind in her family and throughout the community.

Etta passed away in her 10th decade of life on April 18, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. Born to Henry and Frances (Malone) Klein in Raymond, Kansas in 1928, the youngest of five girls, Etta lost her mother at 2 years old and was sent to be raised by her childless Great Aunt and Uncle — who felt they had been blessed with the greatest gift ever!

Etta married Clarence Unruh after WWII and had three children with him - Marilyn Unruh, Herb (Cheryon) Unruh and Peggy (Ken) Wagner. During her first stay in Anchorage, Alaska, husband Clarence helped survey the North Slope during the development stages of the early pipeline. She was a legal secretary starting in Wichita, Kansas, then Honolulu, Hawaii, back to Wichita, Oklahoma, Alaska, Texas, Alaska, Kansas and Arizona.

In 1968, she married Don Parson in Tucson, Arizona, and their family grew to six children with the addition of Don’s three kids - Van (Brenda) Parson, Kathy (Steve) Henderson and Dan (Rhonda) Parson. After Don’s retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Prescott in 1974.

While Don opened and ran The Book Nook, Etta worked in the Yavapai County Superior Court system — first as a Courtroom Clerk, then retiring 17 years later as a Judicial Secretary for Presiding Judge James Hancock, as well as the Yavapai County Court Administrator. During this time, Etta was involved in the Arizona Legal Secretaries Association, Yavapai County Chapter, as well as at the State and National Level where she held numerous offices and was the Legal Secretary of the Year multiple times.

Etta’s Christian faith was most important to her and she was thrilled to have worked for the Cathedral in Houston, Texas, serve on the Vestry and attend Bible study at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Prescott, as well as numerous other duties and committees at St. Luke’s. Wherever she lived, she was involved in the life of the Church and serving Christ.

In retirement, Etta and Don traveled around the U.S. often visiting National Parks and family. She was also an avid bridge player, often playing twice a week with vacations being planned around her bridge schedule! Etta was very involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was most proud of her family and felt they gave her the most joy in life. Many described her as a mentor, the most loving, kind person they knew or as their “other mother.”

Etta was predeceased by both husbands and her four sisters: Genevieve, Alice, Eleanor and Madeline and her precious grandson, Derek.

She is survived by her six children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, with one more great-granddaughter on the way, as well as her sisters-in-law Shirley Brewer and Cindy Parsons and her brothers-in-law Dusty Parsons and Frank Licano. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on all sides of her family.

Even though she was elderly, her younger acquaintances described her as “a stallion,” “cool,” and “invincible.”

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.