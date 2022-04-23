Obituary: Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
New Water Management Policy up for possible vote by Prescott City Council Yavapai County Supervisors appoint new director of Development Services Prescott Valley Police officers arrest fraud suspect at Walmart the night of April 14 YCPD amplifies Sexual Assault Awareness Month with events, teal badges Western Heritage Center celebrates 3rd anniversary with more visitors than ever Need2Know: Filiberto’s Mexican Food restaurant closes on Miller Valley Road in Prescott; Run a Pup plans opening at end of April at Pet Headquarters on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley; Culver’s Legendary PUSD middle school industrial arts teacher retires after 51 years 'A very chaotic situation': Crews tackle growing wildfires Sustainable swag: How some Arizona businesses make fashion less polluting Crews make progress to contain Crooks Fire at 5% despite high winds

Subscribe Now
Sunday, April 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson

Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson. (Courtesy)

Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 23, 2022 9:42 p.m.

Henrietta (Etta) A. Parson left a trail of love behind in her family and throughout the community.

Etta passed away in her 10th decade of life on April 18, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. Born to Henry and Frances (Malone) Klein in Raymond, Kansas in 1928, the youngest of five girls, Etta lost her mother at 2 years old and was sent to be raised by her childless Great Aunt and Uncle — who felt they had been blessed with the greatest gift ever!

Etta married Clarence Unruh after WWII and had three children with him - Marilyn Unruh, Herb (Cheryon) Unruh and Peggy (Ken) Wagner. During her first stay in Anchorage, Alaska, husband Clarence helped survey the North Slope during the development stages of the early pipeline. She was a legal secretary starting in Wichita, Kansas, then Honolulu, Hawaii, back to Wichita, Oklahoma, Alaska, Texas, Alaska, Kansas and Arizona.

In 1968, she married Don Parson in Tucson, Arizona, and their family grew to six children with the addition of Don’s three kids - Van (Brenda) Parson, Kathy (Steve) Henderson and Dan (Rhonda) Parson. After Don’s retirement from the Air Force, they moved to Prescott in 1974.

While Don opened and ran The Book Nook, Etta worked in the Yavapai County Superior Court system — first as a Courtroom Clerk, then retiring 17 years later as a Judicial Secretary for Presiding Judge James Hancock, as well as the Yavapai County Court Administrator. During this time, Etta was involved in the Arizona Legal Secretaries Association, Yavapai County Chapter, as well as at the State and National Level where she held numerous offices and was the Legal Secretary of the Year multiple times.

Etta’s Christian faith was most important to her and she was thrilled to have worked for the Cathedral in Houston, Texas, serve on the Vestry and attend Bible study at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Prescott, as well as numerous other duties and committees at St. Luke’s. Wherever she lived, she was involved in the life of the Church and serving Christ.

In retirement, Etta and Don traveled around the U.S. often visiting National Parks and family. She was also an avid bridge player, often playing twice a week with vacations being planned around her bridge schedule! Etta was very involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she was most proud of her family and felt they gave her the most joy in life. Many described her as a mentor, the most loving, kind person they knew or as their “other mother.”

Etta was predeceased by both husbands and her four sisters: Genevieve, Alice, Eleanor and Madeline and her precious grandson, Derek.

She is survived by her six children and their spouses, 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, with one more great-granddaughter on the way, as well as her sisters-in-law Shirley Brewer and Cindy Parsons and her brothers-in-law Dusty Parsons and Frank Licano. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on all sides of her family.

Even though she was elderly, her younger acquaintances described her as “a stallion,” “cool,” and “invincible.”

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries