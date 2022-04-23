Obituary: Gerard Kaur
Gerard Kaur (69) passed away in Arizona on March 3, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with leukemia.
Gerard was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1952 where he lived until his family relocated to Prescott, Arizona in 1954. He attended Miller Valley School, Sacred Heart Grade School and then Prescott High School before graduating to study at Yavapai College where he earned an Associates.
He then attended Northern Arizona University where he studied chemistry. While in college he worked as a Hotshot with the Forest Service, fighting fires and maintaining public lands across the southwest.
In the late 1970s Gerard reinvented himself as a beekeeper. During this time he met Terry, to whom he was married for 15 years. In 1984 Gerard and Terry settled in Dewey, Arizona, where they raised five children while making honey throughout central Arizona. In his spare time Gerard prized the peace and tranquility of his rock gardens, trees, flowers, chickens, vegetables, and land full of honey bees.
Gerard is preceded by his parents, Victor and Mildred; brother, John; and son, Ira; he is survived by brothers, Victor and Bernard; four children, Ben, Noe, Ade and Ari; and three soon-to-be five grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Unity Church of Prescott. Those who knew him are invited to attend; please RSVP via notice to the Kaur Family, P.O. Box 336, Dewey, AZ, 86327. In lieu of flower, please plant a tree, bulb, or seed in his memory.
Information provided by the family.
