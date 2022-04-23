Obituary: Freda Jean Smith Jeffries

Freda Jean Smith Jeffries, born May 24, 1938 in Buffalo, New York and passed away March 1, 2022 at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Her obituary in her own words:

I spent most of my growing up years in Salamanca, New York and graduated from Salamanca High School in 1955. I went on to work in Allegany State Park in the restaurant, group camps, and the State of New York Park Rental and Administrative offices.

From there it was on to Washington, D.C., for a job with the FBI. I married James Jeffries on February 7, 1959 and celebrated 63 years of marriage to the hardest working husband and father that he could be.

After taking a few years off to raise a family, I went back to work as a school crossing guard for the Prince George’s County Police Department in suburban Maryland.

My husband and I then made the decision to pull up roots and head west to Prescott Valley, Arizona in June 1974. In 1975, I resumed my federal career with the Veterans Administration and Federal Aviation Administration, retiring in 2002. I thoroughly enjoyed all my employments and hope I leave a legacy of the same strong faith and good work ethic I saw in my parents, Alfred A. and Gladys Smith.

I had six children, Mary Porter (Vinny) of Colorado, Martin, John of Prescott, James Jr. (Jennifer) of South Carolina, Thomas (Amanda) of Texas, and Theresa (Rick) of Prescott Valley. They made my life worthwhile in seeing their accomplishments, and which now are continuing on in the 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. I was preceded in death by my daughter-in-law, Cindy. In addition to my family, I am survived by my sister, Leslee Vesneski (George) of Houston, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 with the Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The family wishes to thank Maggie’s Hospice for their kind, compassionate care during her illness.

Donations in Freda’s name can be made to the St. Germaine Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O Box 26228, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312

Rest in Peace, Mom.

We will always love you.

