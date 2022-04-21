Yavapai County Emergency Management suggests where to donate to help people displaced by Crooks Fire

With many questions coming in from local residents about how they can help the people affected by the Crooks Fire, the Yavapai County Emergency Management Department is suggesting ways to donate.

“Yavapai County residents are generous to a fault,” said Emergency Management Planner Ashley Ahlquist in a Yavapai County news release. “We have received so many calls about where and what they can donate to support their neighbors displaced by the Crooks Fire.”

The news release notes that this is National Volunteer Week, adding, “What better way to celebrate than to sign up to volunteer or donate?”

The release suggests that “It is always best to find an organization that you know is reputable when volunteering or donating, so Yavapai County has put together this short list of local and national organizations that we know will keep your support local and do the most good.”

The list includes:

• The American Red Cross can take financial support as well as volunteers, according to the news release. More information is available at https://www.redcross.org/.

• The Yavapai County Food Bank, 8866 E. Long Mesa Drive, Prescott Valley. “You can drop off shelf-stable food or make a donation by calling 928-775-5255,” the news release states, adding, “If you have been displaced by the Crooks Fire, they are available for food distribution on Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and 5 p.m. and on Thursday and Friday between 1 and 3 p.m. More information is available at http://www.yavapaifoodbank.org/.

Emergency Management will provide more options as they become available.

Information provided by Yavapai County Emergency Management.