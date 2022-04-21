Obituary: Carol Louise Antoinette Williams
Carol Louise Antoinette Williams passed away on April 7, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born on March 26, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to William and Anna Messerschmidt.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband Oakley Kelly Williams of Prescott, Arizona and her son Bill Williams of Massachusetts.
Carol was a very caring soul and was known in Prescott for the love and time spent rescuing and caring for cats and dogs. Carol loved her son Bill and husband Kelly very much. They were her pride and joy, and she can now rejoice being reunited with her beloved family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Information provided by the funeral home.
