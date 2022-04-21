Location changed for Whiskey Basin Trail Run because of Crooks Fire

The location for the 2022 Whiskey Basin Trail Run set for Saturday, April 23, has been changed, according to information from the City of Prescott.

A news release from the city states that because of the ongoing Crooks Fire south of Prescott, the location has been changed to Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive.

The race’s website states: “We have secured a new staging venue for the 2022 race at Pioneer Park, which will be the new start and finish lines for all races.” On Thursday, April 21, the race planners were working to finalize all of the new routes for all race distances.

More information is available at https://www.aravaiparunning.com/whiskey-basin/.

—The Daily Courier