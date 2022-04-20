Church News: April 21, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of April 20, 2022:

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Come worship with us at 10 a.m. Sundays. Also on Facebook. All are welcome. Food Pantry is open Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. All are welcome.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “Recovering ‘Wasteland’ and Reversing Climate Change.” To honor Earth Day, we will see how people are healing severely damaged land with holistic farming and herd management. Soil can rebuild, hold water once again and help cool the planet. April 24 at 11 a.m. on Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us Sunday at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m. for the latest message in our series on Acts. Come early for donuts or coffee, or join in on a Sunday School class for adults or children. Find us at 148 S. Marina in downtown Prescott, or at SolidRockPrescott.com.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South – Join us in celebrating the 2nd Sunday of Easter, April 24, at 10 a.m. Pastor Bob’s message: “Trusting the Promise” (Galatians 2:16). Service is livestreamed. Sunday School - adults at 9 a.m.; children at 10.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m., Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott – Join us, where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, April 22, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Passover Yizkor Services at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Mountain Reformed Church – Worship with us each Sunday at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. – Interfaith Service: Earth Care amidst Climate Change. The Prescott Area Interfaith Climate Action Team invites you to come together in honor of Earth Day, sharing our love of creation and concern for the protection of our common home, April 28 at 5 p.m.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org – Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Masks are optional at both services. Join us Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Peace on Earth.” Musical guest is Kristen Drathman Morgan. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Alliance Bible Church – A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Come hear special creation guest speaker Thomas Kindell speak at the 9:30 a.m. service and again at the fellowship lunch at 11 a.m. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org – Sunday’s theme: This Shadow Changes Everything, 10 a.m. Worship; 11:30 a.m. Closer Look at today’s lessons; 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “The Messiah” Revealing Jesus in the Old Testament; 9:30a.m. Wednesday: Women’s Bible Study “Where Love Abides.”

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 24, in our building and online. Rev. Patty Willis: “Flower Communion.” Let’s gather and relish our long tradition that is in person after two years. Bring a flower and consider what kind of flower are you? Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Traditional services using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Services: Sundays 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Potluck after services every 3rd Sunday. We are an Ancient Faith for a Modern World. Come meet our visiting Archbishop Sunday, April 24.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays, 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m.; and every other Tuesday, 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, www.slecp.org – 2000 Shepherd’s Lane, Prescott, 928-778-4499. Food pantry is open Thursdays for donations, 2 to 4 p.m. and pickup Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. St. Luke’s is hosting both the Prescott Chorale April 23, 2:30 p.m., and The Westminster Handbell Choir on May 22 at 7 p.m.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org – Holy Days Passover 7th and 8th: April 22-23, observes Pesach Yiskor memorial service and last day assembly this weekend. Free 5782 calendars, free cotton masks available! Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Starting Point Church — Join us Saturday at 5 p.m. for our Night of Worship and Sunday at 10:10 a.m. for our weekly service. Childcare is offered Saturdays and kids church is offered Sunday mornings. We’re located in the Gateway Mall next to Bed, Bath & Beyond. www.mysp.church.

Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets Sundays at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Assembly of God Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Receive encouragement, healing and the Word. 928-717-1710. April 29, 30 at 6 p.m. and May 1 at 2. Prophet John Mark Pool will be our guest speaker from Texas.

American Lutheran Church. We have both Traditional (8 & 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 & 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information call 623-204-2186 or visit the website above.

Mystical Spiritualist Church – Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.