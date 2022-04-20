Adoption Spotlight: Jesus
Originally Published: April 20, 2022 8:14 p.m.
Jesus is a friendly and compassionate kid who loves being around people. He loves being outdoors, playing in the park, hikes, and fishing. Jesus also enjoys being active, playing basketball, football and playing video games with friends. Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
