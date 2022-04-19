Obituary: Stacy Joyce (Womack) Soto
On March 25, 2022, Stacy Joyce (Womack) Soto passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with leukemia. She was the devoted daughter of Robert and Diane (McKee) Womack, and raised in Mesa, Arizona, with her two younger brothers.
In her mid-20’s, she followed her family’s move to Dewey, Arizona, where she met and married her husband of over 25 years, and found joy as a stepmother to a daughter and son. Stacy and Raymond were blessed with two sons of their own, whom she thoroughly adored.
She touched many young lives with her kindness, working in education for several years. She had the world’s most wonderful laugh, a beautiful smile and a warm heart. She loved the many pets she owned in her lifetime and tended her plants and garden just as lovingly.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert, and is survived by her husband Raymond; her sons, Justin and Jake; her step-daughter Jessica and step-son in law Steven with grandson Daxton, step-son Anthony; her mother, Diane; and her brothers Bowen and Robert.
A celebration of life will be held for immediate family and friends in late April. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic.
Information provided by survivors.
