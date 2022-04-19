Obituary Notice: Gary G. Plane

New study shows nearly half of bald eagles affected by chronic lead poisoning

Arizona Senate race nets $61.5 million; Kelly one of top U.S. fundraisers

Cash-flush Arizona lawmakers seek options to budget impasse

Chino Valley school board OKs investing in new high school track; bathrooms next?

Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres

Dump the Drugs events to be held in 7 locations across Yavapai County April 30

Letter ‘P’ on Badger Mountain celebrates century mark

Prescott High Interact Club siblings to be student ambassadors for Kenyan service project this summer

Senate OKs bill allowing parents to sue schools for ‘usurping’ rights

Yavapai Supervisors consider devoting $10M of ARPA money to covering revenues lost during COVID-19 pandemic