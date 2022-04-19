Obituary: Linda Ann Wilhelmsen
Linda Ann Wilhelmsen passed away on April 15, 2022 (Good Friday) at the age of 60, after a long battle with breast cancer. Linda was one of a kind — as a mother, sister, aunt, teacher, and friend. Everyone who knew Linda marveled at her strength of soul and unwavering conviction - both rooted in her Catholic faith.
The youngest child of Bill and Gabriela Lord, Linda was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona, attending Lincoln Elementary, Sacred Heart, and Prescott High School.
She was fluent in Spanish, earned straight A’s, became “Ms. Yavapai”, and won the respect of all who fell into her orbit.
After briefly leaving Prescott to earn her B.A. at the University of Arizona, Linda returned to Prescott, where she owned and operated a women’s clothing store called “Expressions” and bore two sons — David and John (a.k.a. “John-John”).
Linda always said her most important job in life was being a mom. She devoted unrelenting effort to David’s education and labored tirelessly after John-John, who was born with severe special needs. Her love never waned, exemplified through her insistence on caring for John-John until the moment mounting medical complications forced her into the hospital.
Linda loved Prescott - so much, that she refused to conclude her earthly voyage in a Phoenix hospital bed, evading all odds to return. She remained lucid, loving, and spirited until her last breath, which peacefully exited her lungs the moment she arrived home, filled with friends and family eagerly waiting to bid her one last farewell.
You left us too soon, mom. But now you’ve arrived at your real home - in heaven. And as we wistfully dwell upon the enormity of your impact, we feel the warmth of your gaze radiating from on high.
Funeral mass to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25 at Mission Santa Maria in Dewey, Arizona.
Information provided by the family.
