Obituary: Joseph Francis Emberlin

Joseph Francis Emberlin. (Courtesy)

Joseph Francis Emberlin. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:48 p.m.

Joseph Francis Emberlin (known fondly to many as “Grandpa Joe”) was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to father Delphus and mother Georgia. The Emberlins were a family of 10 including Joe, with five other sons Delphos, Dallas, Charles, Jerry, and Bill and two daughters Marion and Marjorie.

At age 19 in 1948, Joseph enlisted in the Air National Guard, the same year he married his first wife, Joan. On Oct. 1, 1961, he was called to active duty by the Air Force and was sent to Nice, France to serve in the Berlin Crisis, and continued his service until 1962.

Together, Joe and Joan bore three sons Timothy, Gary, and Mark, and one daughter Barbara. Upon his return from service, the family relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona in August of 1963. From there, Joe worked for AT&T, where he achieved the status of a full-fledged Electrical Engineer to oversee all power going into the SRP plant.

By 1997, Joseph moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona to retire. After the passing of his first wife, Joseph was able to find new love by the grace of God at the age of 84 and married his second wife, Delores in September of 2013.

In early April of 2022 Joe passed away, graduating into the arms of Christ. Joe is proceeded in death by both parents, all siblings, first wife, two children, and one great-great-grandchild. He is survived by his current wife Delores, children Timothy and Barbara, grandchildren Holly, Stephanie, Melissa, Luke, Mary, Lindsay, Clint, and Courtney, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

With his passion for the Lord, this precious man will be missed by many.

Visitation for Joe will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church, located on 6901 E. Horizon Ln., Prescott Valley, 86314. Funeral services will follow immediately from 10 to 11 a.m., with refreshments served afterwards.

To celebrate the life and love that Joe bestowed upon all with his presence and also honoring his service for this country, concluding services will be held on the same day of Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m., at Green Acres Cemetery on 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, 85257.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and sent to Bethel Baptist Church of Prescott Valley. Sunrise Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Information provided by the funeral home.

