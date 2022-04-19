Obituary: Dale P. Burton
Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:44 p.m.
Retired USAF Msgt. Dale P. Burton, born Nov. 20, 1936, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, two children, two grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Information provided by the family.
