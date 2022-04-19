Obituary: Amy Lee Larson

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
County Development Services Department plans informational community meetings in Ash Fork, Paulden Teen Safety Table returns to Prescott Valley Library April 20, 27, May 4 Prescott Police issues 47 violations on Copper Basin Road, Hassayampa Village Lane week of April 10 Arizona Free Enterprise Club asks court to limit public vote on tax cut Photo: Sunny spring day at Fain Park ‘My Ascension’ documentary project on May 11 touted as don’t-miss suicide prevention event Update: Crooks Fire, north of Palace Station, tops 750 acres Used-book drive to benefit new K-8 teachers, students Quad-city law enforcement helps in manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Phoenix officer ADOT plans April 26 meeting to inform public of upcoming 3-year construction project on Interstate 17

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, April 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Amy Lee Larson

Amy Lee Larson. (Courtesy)

Amy Lee Larson. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 19, 2022 8:55 p.m.

Amy Lee Larson, 43, was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, on June 6, 1978, and moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 1987.

She is survived by her children: Alex and Ally; her sisters Amanda Cathey and Laura Reder (Dan); nieces: Caralyne, Victoria, and Bailey, and her nephew Alan; her parents Brian and Linda Goodwin; grandparents: Pat and Elfreide Ewert, and George and Madeline Goodwin.

Amy went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2022.

Funeral services to be held at Open Door Baptist Church, at 1 p.m. on April 23, 2022, located at 8451 E. Stevens Dr. Prescott Valley, 86314. Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries