Obituary: Amy Lee Larson

Amy Lee Larson, 43, was born in Bemidji, Minnesota, on June 6, 1978, and moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 1987.

She is survived by her children: Alex and Ally; her sisters Amanda Cathey and Laura Reder (Dan); nieces: Caralyne, Victoria, and Bailey, and her nephew Alan; her parents Brian and Linda Goodwin; grandparents: Pat and Elfreide Ewert, and George and Madeline Goodwin.

Amy went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2022.

Funeral services to be held at Open Door Baptist Church, at 1 p.m. on April 23, 2022, located at 8451 E. Stevens Dr. Prescott Valley, 86314. Information provided by the family.