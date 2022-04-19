Adoption Spotlight: Jayden

Jayden is an outgoing and inquisitive boy who loves all things related to science. He enjoys working on robotics, science kits, reading about the solar system, learning about the science behind dreams and any classroom experiment. He also enjoys graphic novels and comics and has even created a few comic strips himself. Jayden always wants to make those around him laugh and cheer people up if they seem sad. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

