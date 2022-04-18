OFFERS
For Your Safety: When, how should you defend yourself?

When situational awareness has failed, you may find that you must defend yourself. (Courier stock image)

When situational awareness has failed, you may find that you must defend yourself. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: April 18, 2022 7:32 p.m.

When situational awareness is lacking and suddenly the wolf is staring you in the face, you may find that you must defend yourself. Following are some suggestions that can be helpful in such a situation:

KNIVES — The pocket variety or larger can be a deterrent.

FLASHLIGHTS, especially the large Maglite type that can be used for illumination, as an effective club, or to blind an attacker after dark.

SPRAYS — Pepper spray is marginal. Be certain to stay upwind of your spray! Mace-type spray is best.

STUN GUNS can be quite effective but they frequently offer only temporary assistance. They can also be used against you if taken away from you.

WHISTLES, extremely loud whistles, can certainly secure attention from bystanders but therein you are relying on someone else to save you ... relying on yourself is better.

CAR KEYS — A key held between the thumb and forefinger makes a dangerous weapon. Don’t palm the top of the key and stick it through the closed fingers of your fist. The key will too easily swivel upward and away from the target.

ROLLED MAGAZINES/NEWSPAPERS — Rolling a magazine longwise as tightly as possible and gripping the resultant roll about one-third of the way up makes a tough striking tool.

CELL PHONES — Grip a cell phone around the middle and strike with the upper corners. This can be done with a book as well. Use the corners.

Now for two special items, the “Tac Pen” and firearms. TAC PEN stands for “tactical pen.” These are full-sized, pen-shaped tools that are, indeed, writing instruments but also serve as a defensive item and a rescue item.

Tax Pens also are striking instruments that are great for “attitude adjustment” when employed against attackers. They are not designed to kill, rather to divert unwanted attention away from you. They are also very useful to break out car windows to rescue someone trapped inside in case of fire. Check Amazon for “tac pens,” and YouTube for training to use them. Highly recommended for everyone!

FIREARMS are another topic altogether. Firearms can be the ultimate defense weapon if the user is highly trained. Untrained amateurs carrying firearms can be a disaster waiting to happen — for both parties. Get professional training before carrying a firearm. That is a must!

Remember, the best fight you will ever fight is the one you can run from. Stay aware to stay safe!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

