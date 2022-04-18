Pet of the Week: Kiva (Catty Shack)

Hi my name is Kiva. I am a spunky, long-haired tortoiseshell girl. I have just been brought into shelter care and am trying to learn the ropes. I am very loving to people but a little nervous of other cats. I am approximately 1 year old, was recently vetted, and am ready for the next step — which might be a new home? Would that be with you? You can visit me from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite, Prescott. Yavapai County residents only please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.