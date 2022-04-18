Pet of the Week: Hank (United Animal Friends)

Hank is a handsome Queensland Heeler mix looking forward with joy and happiness. He is ready to leave his past behind and embrace a positive future. Hank is as soulful as he is friendly.

He is very personable and loves attention. Hank is always smiling and it’s easy to see why he is a UAF volunteer favorite. Hank enjoys romping in the play yard with other dogs. His perfect household would be either one where he would be an only pet or that he would share with a friendly female. Hank requires a secure fenced yard.

Hank weighs about 45 pounds and is 9 years old. To learn about him, you can email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com. You can begin his adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.