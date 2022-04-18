Pet of the Week: Gatsby (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Yavapai Supervisors consider devoting $10M of ARPA money to covering revenues lost during COVID-19 pandemic Chino Valley council approves new zoning allowing smaller lots Firewise Tip of the Week: DON’T BE A FIRE HAZARD Dump the Drugs events to be held in 7 locations across Yavapai County Prescott National Forest firefighters respond to four-acre wildfire two miles north of Palace Station Arizona unemployment hit ‘historic’ low of 3.3% in March, new data shows Survey underway to measure discriminatory actions in Prescott Embry-Riddle plans new SAFE complex at Prescott Regional Airport to accommodate flight-training growth GOP legislative leaders seek session shutdown Prescott College student works to revitalize bike-repair program and ‘pass it forward’

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Gatsby (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Gatsby is an approximately 6- to 7-year-old Terrier mix. (Courtesy photo)

Gatsby is an approximately 6- to 7-year-old Terrier mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 18, 2022 7:25 p.m.

Meet Gatsby, an approximately 6- to 7-year-old Terrier mix. Gatsby came to the shelter as a stray, but was not claimed, so he is now looking for his new home. Gatsby is timid when first meeting new people but does warm up and has a cute personality. He gets along well with other dogs and is great around cats. Gatsby needs a little work on his house-training skills. He is as cute as a button and will make a great companion for a very lucky person(s). If you would like to meet Gatsby, please call the shelter to set up an appointment, 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries