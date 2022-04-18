Pet of the Week: Gatsby (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Gatsby, an approximately 6- to 7-year-old Terrier mix. Gatsby came to the shelter as a stray, but was not claimed, so he is now looking for his new home. Gatsby is timid when first meeting new people but does warm up and has a cute personality. He gets along well with other dogs and is great around cats. Gatsby needs a little work on his house-training skills. He is as cute as a button and will make a great companion for a very lucky person(s). If you would like to meet Gatsby, please call the shelter to set up an appointment, 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.