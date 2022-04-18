OFFERS
Yavapai Supervisors consider devoting $10M of ARPA money to covering revenues lost during COVID-19 pandemic Chino Valley council approves new zoning allowing smaller lots Firewise Tip of the Week: DON’T BE A FIRE HAZARD Dump the Drugs events to be held in 7 locations across Yavapai County Prescott National Forest firefighters respond to four-acre wildfire two miles north of Palace Station Arizona unemployment hit ‘historic’ low of 3.3% in March, new data shows Survey underway to measure discriminatory actions in Prescott Embry-Riddle plans new SAFE complex at Prescott Regional Airport to accommodate flight-training growth GOP legislative leaders seek session shutdown Prescott College student works to revitalize bike-repair program and ‘pass it forward’

Monday, April 18
Pet of the Week: Braxton (Yavapai Humane Society)

Braxton is an American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who’s in need of a forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Braxton is an American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who’s in need of a forever home. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 18, 2022 7:26 p.m.

Braxton is a cute American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who’s been with us since September. He’s a little shy at first but he warms up very quickly to be a super sweet dog who is looking for his “furever” home! He is learning to walk better on a leash and loves being out in the bark park playing. He’s going to need a confident adopter to show him his place in a new home and give him the time he needs to adjust to new surroundings, new smells, new people and routines. His previous owner stated that he was housetrained but since he has been here for eight months, he will probably need some time to get back into the swing of that. He’s a precious boy who just needs a chance and someone to love him forever. Is it you? Give us a call at 928-445-2666 and make an appointment to meet this handsome guy!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

