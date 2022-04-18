Pet of the Week: Braxton (Yavapai Humane Society)

Braxton is a cute American Pit Bull/Terrier mix who’s been with us since September. He’s a little shy at first but he warms up very quickly to be a super sweet dog who is looking for his “furever” home! He is learning to walk better on a leash and loves being out in the bark park playing. He’s going to need a confident adopter to show him his place in a new home and give him the time he needs to adjust to new surroundings, new smells, new people and routines. His previous owner stated that he was housetrained but since he has been here for eight months, he will probably need some time to get back into the swing of that. He’s a precious boy who just needs a chance and someone to love him forever. Is it you? Give us a call at 928-445-2666 and make an appointment to meet this handsome guy!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.