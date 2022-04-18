Pet of the Week: Bandit (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Bandit is a 7-year-old black and white neutered male. His owner was unable to keep him due to health reasons. He is a sweet, lovable lap cat! He’s friendly, talkative and playful. He loves to be pet and brushed. If you’re looking for a loving companion, you won’t go wrong with this beautiful boy!
To meet Bandit, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
