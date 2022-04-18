Adoption Spotlight: Jacorey
Originally Published: April 18, 2022 7:14 p.m.
Jacorey is a kind, quiet and energetic young man who makes friends easily and can get along with anyone. He enjoys riding his bike, playing with friends, and jumping on the trampoline. Jacorey loves to try new things but some of his favorite things to eat are lasagna, jollof and cookies. Get to know Jacorey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
