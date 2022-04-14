Obituary Notice: Phillip Ray Lutts
Originally Published: April 14, 2022 9:56 p.m.
Phillip Ray Lutts, 63, of Chino Valley, Arizona, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home in Chino Valley. He was born April 7, 1959 in McNary, Arizona. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
