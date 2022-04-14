Adoption Spotlight: Damone

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Chorale to present its final concert of the season April 23 Brnovich: Maricopa County used AI to verify ballot signatures HUSD Governing Board grants 5-year lease agreement to DISH for cell tower on BMHS football field North Willow Creek Road Dunkin’ Donuts rezoning gets recommendation of denial by Prescott P&Z HUSD leaders earn praise for tackling unconventional duties to lessen strain on resources Prescott Police, YCSO continue search for missing Prescott man Terry Wayne Holmes Prescott Valley Police encourages residents to ‘Dump the Drugs’ on April 30 at police department Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive COVID-related Medicaid coverage extended – for now – for 500,000 Arizonans In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Subscribe Now
Friday, April 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Adoption Spotlight: Damone

Damone. (Courtesy)

Damone. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 14, 2022 8:47 p.m.

Damone is a smart, helpful, funny teen who enjoys math, reading and science. He prides himself on being a healthy athlete but still appreciates crunchy Cheetos, ice cream and fried chicken. While he excels at both basketball and football, Damone would love to be a professional basketball player someday. Get to know Damone and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries