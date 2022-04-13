Obituary: Erik Kohn

Erik Kohn, 52, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away April 2022, in Prescott. He was born Nov. 22, 1969, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Forrest Wayne Kohn and Janis Kohn. Erik was preceded in death by: Forrest Wayne Kohn (father). He is survived by: Janis Kohn (mother) and Lisa Hughes (sister). For Memorial Service information, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers: www.yeiworks.com/donate Information provided by the family.