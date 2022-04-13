Obituary: Erik Kohn
Originally Published: April 13, 2022 9:55 p.m.
Erik Kohn, 52, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away April 2022, in Prescott. He was born Nov. 22, 1969, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Forrest Wayne Kohn and Janis Kohn. Erik was preceded in death by: Forrest Wayne Kohn (father). He is survived by: Janis Kohn (mother) and Lisa Hughes (sister). For Memorial Service information, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers: www.yeiworks.com/donate Information provided by the family.
Most Read
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex making headway for planned spring opening at Arizona Downs; Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano in north Prescott Valley to announce opening date soon
- YCSO investigating fatal rollover accident at Williamson Valley Road, Merrill Drive intersection
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 7, 2022
- Negligent discharge of firearm results in death of Chino Valley man
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 9, 2022
- Obituary: Robert and Mary Lou Allen
- Hungry javelina gets trapped inside Subaru overnight in Cornville
- Prescott Valley police arrests two for stealing car, crashing it during joyride
- Freeze warning above 4,300-feet elevation in Prescott area
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Is it a big raccoon? No, white-nosed coati spotted by Prescott Valley homeowner March 25
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25
- ADOT outlines work for forthcoming I-17 widening from Anthem Way to Sunset Point
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 31, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: