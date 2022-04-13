Obituary: Bethanne Kimball-Parker

Bethanne Kimball-Parker died Dec. 28, 2021 after a short illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 30 years Terry Parker, her sister Mary Sue, brother Johnny, four loving children, Bettina, Anna, Eric, and Rob, her step-daughter Darla, and four grandchildren. She is deeply missed, and now with her parents Louise and John Kimball, and innumerable beloved dogs and cats. Bethanne was born in Mississippi, later moving to Arizona and Idaho as her father’s career advanced, making friends in each new city. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta at the University of Arizona, where she met and married her first husband Bob Geyer. Bethanne continued her education while a homemaker, first studying at Diablo Valley College, completing a Bachelor’s degree at Skidmore College and a Masters Degree in The College of St. Rose. Bethanne then followed her calling as an educator, focusing on Special Education. She taught at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall and for school districts in Contra Costa County. She was most proud of her results teaching reading, with every one of her students improving their skills while in her class. She also worked as a tutor after she retired to Arizona. Bethanne is also remembered for the twinkle in her eye, for her ready laugh and the animals she loved so much. She played guitar and loved music, particularly folk music, and was an avid fan of every iteration of Star Trek. She made a fun and caring household, and was rarely flustered by the chaos of life. A service will be held at the Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary in Lafayette, CA, at 11 a.m., April 15, 2022. Donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, your local SPCA or animal shelter. Information provided by the family.