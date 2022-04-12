Obituary: Richard Warner Carlson
Richard Warner Carlson, born Sept. 19, 1940, lived a happy, rich life, making meaningful connections with people and living out his dreams.
Richard was funny, kindhearted, and loved by all who knew him. Richard worked for the State of Hawaii for 36 years before retiring and moving to Prescott, Arizona.
On March 27, 2022, he left behind a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, four nieces, four nephews, cousins, and friends too many to count.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Richard’s guestbook and share a memory with the family. Information provided by the funeral home.
