Obituary: Richard Warner Carlson

Richard Warner Carlson, born Sept. 19, 1940, lived a happy, rich life, making meaningful connections with people and living out his dreams.

Richard was funny, kindhearted, and loved by all who knew him. Richard worked for the State of Hawaii for 36 years before retiring and moving to Prescott, Arizona.

On March 27, 2022, he left behind a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, four nieces, four nephews, cousins, and friends too many to count.

