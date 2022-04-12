Obituary Notice: Lesley Scott Henson

Forest Service Road 373 closed from 1-4 p.m. April 15 for Klunker Mountain Bike Race in Prescott

Next concert for ‘A Jazz Journey at the Elks’ series scheduled for April 16

Arizona lawmakers OK Uber-backed measure to cease regular safety checks

Second contract for renovation of new City Hall building gets Prescott Council approval

CVUSD leaders seek to ‘grow their own’ educators through creative programs, stipends, raises

PHS Special Olympics team scores more than gold, silver medals as athletes’ grift lifts spirits of all fellow Badgers

Humboldt Unified Education Foundation sponsors banquet to honor K-6 and 7-12 Teachers of the Year

Prescott Valley nears completion of General Plan 2035 update; schedules public hearing for April 25

Legislature moving to add new teacher certification paths

Lawyers for prisoner say he’s mentally unfit to be executed