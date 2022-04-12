OFFERS
OBITUARIES
Obituary Notice: Delores E. Erickson

Originally Published: April 12, 2022 9:33 p.m.

Delores E. Erickson, born Aug. 24, 1932, in Cambridge, Minnesota, passed away April 9, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

