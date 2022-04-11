For Your Safety: Social engineering 2 — are you biased?

In last week’s article I gave you a basic definition of “social engineering,” which is something that everyone experiences almost daily but few recognize what is happening. This week we will explore some of the biases that “social engineers,” and you yourself, play on to achieve desired goals.



Psychologically manipulating people takes on many forms and is a complicated subject. “Biases” invade a dent in our thinking and may seek out our faults and weaknesses. Biases may prey upon greed, curiosity, fear, sympathy, etc. They look for “mental shortcuts” to encourage quick decisions, decisions we might normally not heed. A few examples are as follows:

• THE DECOY OR THIRD OPTION: The supersized approach. Do you want your lunch “supersized” (for more money, of course)? More options than you expected.

• THE OSTRICH EFFECT: Ignoring the negative, or bad, things in your life. Forget the yearly physical!

• FALSE OPTIMISM: Live in la-la land. The everything-is-

beautiful approach frequently impedes preparing for possible negative eventualities.



• NORMALCY: “In 70 years nothing like that has ever happened to me and it ain’t gonna happen now.” Well, you can only hope!

• ONE GOOD TURN DESERVES ANOTHER: Someone does you a favor (either large or small) with the expectation that you will do them a favor in return. This syndrome can even go so far as to involve criminal activity. A criminal can use the “if you really love me” approach to coax his/her partner into committing a crime. A frequent occurrence! Social engineering!

• HUGS: We have evolved into a hugging society. When I was a child the only individuals who got hugs were grandparents or aunts and uncles (usually just the aunt). Nowadays it seems that everybody hugs everybody, for everything! Hmmm, let’s say you help a stranger out who appears to have lost her wallet by giving her $20 for food, gas or whatever. She is so thankful that she asks if she can give you a hug. While hugging you a high-tech scanning device is planted on her by her partner that records all of your credit card information. You soon have unexplained credit card bills. Sound like a James Bond script? It is reality!

Sympathy is a big SE tool these days. You feel sorry so you donate via credit card. Call first.

Skepticism can help you stay safe. As always, preparedness not paranoia, my friends.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.