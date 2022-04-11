Pet of the Week: Tyson (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi, my name is Tyson, and I am a Husky mix. I am about 3 years old, and I am a bit shy when first meeting someone. I do seem to warm up quickly and I love attention! I do well on walks, and I will chase a ball, but I don’t understand why they want me to bring it back. Ha!

I seem to do well with other dogs, but we are unsure about cats. When I first came into the shelter I was really scared and did have a couple accidents but when I got comfortable, I only used the bathroom outside. I think with time I will figure out housetraining if I don’t know already.

If you are interested in meeting me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.