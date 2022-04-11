Pet of the Week: Tyson (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Hi, my name is Tyson, and I am a Husky mix. I am about 3 years old, and I am a bit shy when first meeting someone. I do seem to warm up quickly and I love attention! I do well on walks, and I will chase a ball, but I don’t understand why they want me to bring it back. Ha!
I seem to do well with other dogs, but we are unsure about cats. When I first came into the shelter I was really scared and did have a couple accidents but when I got comfortable, I only used the bathroom outside. I think with time I will figure out housetraining if I don’t know already.
If you are interested in meeting me, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- YCSO investigating fatal rollover accident at Williamson Valley Road, Merrill Drive intersection
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex making headway for planned spring opening at Arizona Downs; Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano in north Prescott Valley to announce opening date soon
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 7, 2022
- Chino Valley man, 62, dies in motorcycle crash on 69
- Negligent discharge of firearm results in death of Chino Valley man
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 9, 2022
- ADOT outlines work for forthcoming I-17 widening from Anthem Way to Sunset Point
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Is it a big raccoon? No, white-nosed coati spotted by Prescott Valley homeowner March 25
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: