Pet of the Week: Moxie (United Animal Friends)

Moxie is a friendly socialite who will come when called to get attention. She will sit on your lap and listen to any gossip you may have or hear how your day is going. She loves to cuddle and to have her cheeks and ears rubbed. One of Moxie’s favorite pastimes is to watch internet cat shows on a tablet. Her foster mom says that she is a wonderful roommate and will be an asset to any household.

Moxie is a charming 12-year-old calico who is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. Her diet includes over-the-counter kidney health food each morning and regular cat food in the evening.

If you are interested in adopting Moxie, please fill out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by the United Animal Friends.