Pet of the Week: Moxie (United Animal Friends)
Moxie is a friendly socialite who will come when called to get attention. She will sit on your lap and listen to any gossip you may have or hear how your day is going. She loves to cuddle and to have her cheeks and ears rubbed. One of Moxie’s favorite pastimes is to watch internet cat shows on a tablet. Her foster mom says that she is a wonderful roommate and will be an asset to any household.
Moxie is a charming 12-year-old calico who is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped. Her diet includes over-the-counter kidney health food each morning and regular cat food in the evening.
If you are interested in adopting Moxie, please fill out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by the United Animal Friends.
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- YCSO investigating fatal rollover accident at Williamson Valley Road, Merrill Drive intersection
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex making headway for planned spring opening at Arizona Downs; Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano in north Prescott Valley to announce opening date soon
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 7, 2022
- Chino Valley man, 62, dies in motorcycle crash on 69
- Negligent discharge of firearm results in death of Chino Valley man
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 9, 2022
- ADOT outlines work for forthcoming I-17 widening from Anthem Way to Sunset Point
- Photo: Fatal motorcycle wreck Friday night in Dewey-Humboldt backs up traffic on Highway 69 for hours
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 12, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 17, 2022
- Pine man plows into stopped traffic at Montezuma-Merritt intersection in Prescott, seriously injuring 2
- Is it a big raccoon? No, white-nosed coati spotted by Prescott Valley homeowner March 25
- Prescott Valley man arrested Friday for 30 counts of unlawful imprisonment
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 4, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2022
- YCSO, DPS arrest Prescott man after he robs bank, steals vehicle, flees on Highway 169 March 25
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: