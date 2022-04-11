Pet of the Week: Laney (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Laney is a 7-year-old gorgeous pure white female. Her owner passed away and the family could not keep her. She’s a real lovebug.
She would probably be best as an only pet as she prefers exclusive attention! And she has plenty of energy to explore your home!
To meet Laney, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
