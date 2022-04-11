Pet of the Week: Chai (Catty Shack)

This cutie (Torti) is approximately 4 months old. She is being fostered by Carol through Catty Shack after being found at a gas station in December. Chai is a busy girl, so much so that her foster mom can’t hardly get a good picture of her. Chai is now spayed and after a few days of recuperating, will be ready for her new home. She has her moments of being cuddly but then lets you know when she’s done with that! She is doing well with other cats in her foster home.

If interested in Chai, please send an inquiry or application through cattyshackrescue.org or Petfinder.com. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.