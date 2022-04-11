Pet of the Week: Buddy (Yavapai Humane Society)
Buddy is a sweet and very playful 3-year-old Boxer/Pitbull mix. He’s been at Yavapai Humane Society since July 2021 after being surrendered for being too active.
This guy is a little shy at first but once he warms up to you, he is in fact your “buddy.” He needs someone who is going to be patient and let him get to know you and all the new things around him. He might have a potty accident, he might just want to hang out in a corner, he might just want to “be,” but what he really needs… is someone to give him a loving home and a chance to live out the many years he has left in an active home where he is truly loved.
We would require a meet and greet before going home with other dogs as he can be a little picky with his canine friends. He loves to play with toys, is food motivated, and knows the commands sit, down and paw. He’s looking for his “furever” … is it you?
Give us a call at 928-445-2666 and set up an appointment to meet your new Buddy!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
