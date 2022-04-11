Forest firefighters halt 3-acre fire in Doce Pit area west of Prescott; high winds in spring can cause problems for containing blazes

Firefighters on the Prescott National Forest snuffed out a 3-acre fire in the Doce Pit area west of Prescott Saturday night and into Sunday, April 9-10, serving as a reminder to the public about being proactive during wildfire season.

Prescott National Forest Public Affairs officer Debbie Maneely said “crews were on it” and put a “good line around” the blaze, which was mopped up on Sunday on the south side of Iron Springs Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Maneely added.

People regularly use the Doce Pit for recreational target shooting, and Maneely urged shooters and others who like to recreate on the forest to act responsibly.

She added that the Prescott area’s high winds during the spring months can fuel wildfires, particularly in a drought, which the Quad Cities have been experiencing.

Prescott Fire Chief Holger Durre said spring is the time to start thinking about wildfire prevention before the summer months arrive.

“This is a reminder that the region is entering a time of the year during which wildfire starts are more prevalent,” Durre said.

“Residents are encouraged to be careful when recreating in our wilderness areas and to observe all open burning regulations.”

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Fire Marshal Rick Chase said that as Yavapai County approaches fire season, winds pick up, drying out trees and vegetation quicker.

“A lot of folks have burn permits,” Chase added. “A lot of days [during fire season] burns are suspended if the winds are there.”

Chase said to check the CAFMA website at cazfire.org or the City of Prescott website at prescott-az.gov/services-safety/fire/burn-permits/ for more information. If a high-wind warning is in effect, meaning sustained winds are traveling at 15 mph or faster, you can’t immediately apply for a burn permit.

Red flag warnings also accompany fire season, which means no burning is allowed, even if you have a burn permit.

“Make sure that if you burn, you have a burn permit,” Chase said. “If you are welding, cutting or grinding outside, be very careful. Have a person watch for sparks. Sparks fly in the wind and they can take off.”

Chase added that it is important to keep a fire extinguisher, hose or a pressurized water can near where you are working.

If you plan to mow the grass, walk the grounds beforehand to make sure no stones/rocks are present. A stone could be propelled by the mower’s blade and cause a spark.