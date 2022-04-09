Obituary: Yvonne Marlene (Schumacher) Catelli
Yvonne Marlene (Schumacher) Catelli, age 65, of Ferndale, Michigan, died Feb. 9, 2022.
Beloved wife of the late Norman Catelli. Loving aunt to surviving nephew John (Cristina Willard) Laprise and niece Laura Kathleen (Jennifer) LaTosch and great-nephews Donovan and Quintin LaTosch. Predeceased in death by her dear sister and brother-in-law Darlene (Robert) Laprise and survived by sister-in-law Kathleen Laprise.
Born in Detroit on March 11, 1956, Yvonne grew up in the Detroit suburbs and moved to Chicago in the mid-1970’s where she met her husband. They relocated to California and spent most of their life in the sunshine. Yvonne was an avid cook and foodie and was beloved by friends and family alike for her talents in the kitchen. The couple retired in Arizona with a beautiful view of the mountains.
Yvonne’s remains will be interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Donations and memorial donations include the Vietnam Veterans of American https://vva.org/ and Angela Hospice Home Care https://angelahospice.org/.
Information provided by the family.
