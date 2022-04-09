Obituary: Rosemary Jo Richison
Rosemary Jo Richison, our beloved mother, passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2022 surrounded by love and family. Rosie was born in Missouri, July 1949 to Myrtle and Joe Moore. She was the fourth of five children.
Her family relocated to the Prescott area when she was a young lady. She attended Prescott High School until 1967 and went on to live a full life on her terms.
Rosie was a trailblazer, securing a job with UPS, that she made a career of as a driver, when women were not traditionally seen in these positions. Many may remember her bubbly personality and blonde hair, as she delivered packages in downtown Prescott until she retired after 28 years of service.
Rosie was an avid bowler, and won many tournaments locally and around the country with her late life partner. She lived life to its fullest, enjoying the outdoors, gardening and spoiling her grand and great-grandchildren,
Rosie is preceded in death by her life partner Bill Blount, brothers Marion Moore and Noni Martin, her oldest son Stevie Bell, and nephew John Kilstrom.
Rosie leaves behind her daughter, three sons, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two sisters.
Information provided by the family.
