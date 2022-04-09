Obituary Notice: Steven Wolfe
Originally Published: April 9, 2022 8:39 p.m.
Steven Wolfe, born Jan. 4, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away April 1, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
